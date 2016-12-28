Bank of America Corp. Begins Coverage on Tesco Corp. (TESO)

Bank of America Corp. started coverage on shares of Tesco Corp. (NASDAQ:TESO) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

TESO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays PLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco Corp. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tesco Corp. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesco Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.42.

Tesco Corp. (NASDAQ:TESO) opened at 8.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. Tesco Corp. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $9.77. The firm’s market cap is $387.47 million.

Tesco Corp. (NASDAQ:TESO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Tesco Corp. had a negative net margin of 115.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The company earned $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesco Corp. will post ($1.58) EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Irausquin sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $28,890.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Kott sold 15,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $108,949.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,468 shares in the company, valued at $95,084.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Tesco Corp. by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Tesco Corp. by 8.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesco Corp. by 21.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Tesco Corp. by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 50,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesco Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 561,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Tesco Corp. Company Profile

Tesco Corporation is engaged in designing, assembly and service delivery of technology-based solutions for the upstream energy industry. The Company’s product and service offerings consist primarily of equipment sales and services to drilling contractors, and exploration and production companies around the world.

