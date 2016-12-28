BancorpSouth Inc. (BXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BancorpSouth Inc. (NYSE:BXS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

BXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancorpSouth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James Financial Inc. cut shares of BancorpSouth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. RBC Capital Markets cut shares of BancorpSouth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of BancorpSouth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BancorpSouth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

BancorpSouth (NYSE:BXS) traded down 1.187% on Wednesday, reaching $31.225. The company had a trading volume of 185,525 shares. BancorpSouth has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $31.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.428 and a beta of 1.30.

BancorpSouth (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.14 million. BancorpSouth had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BancorpSouth will post $1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. BancorpSouth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.65%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/bancorpsouth-inc-bxs-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages/1134786.html.

In related news, insider William James Threadgill, Jr. sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $124,443.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,496 shares in the company, valued at $904,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth by 6.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Company Profile

BancorpSouth, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through its principal bank subsidiary, BancorpSouth Bank (the Bank), conducts commercial banking and financial services operations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas and Illinois. The Company’s segments include Community Banking, Insurance Agencies, and General Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.