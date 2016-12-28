B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Has $1,673,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage Corp. were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage Corp. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 73,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage Corp. during the second quarter valued at $51,110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage Corp. by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage Corp. by 77.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 718,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,442,000 after buying an additional 313,518 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Monster Beverage Corp. during the second quarter valued at $3,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) traded down 1.36% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.84. Monster Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $55.50.

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Monster Beverage Corp. had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm earned $788 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp. will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Vetr upgraded shares of Monster Beverage Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.41 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.54 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Monster Beverage Corp. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage Corp. in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $41.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Monster Beverage Corp. Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

