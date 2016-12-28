B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Continues to Hold Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund held its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,472,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,338,962,000 after buying an additional 93,526 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,020,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,231,799,000 after buying an additional 1,531,815 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,644,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,878,700,000 after buying an additional 194,684 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,404,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,694,449,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 5,743,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $853,400,000 after buying an additional 338,324 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) traded down 0.38% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,052,978 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.18. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.20 and a 52 week high of $245.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.09. The business earned $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. will post $15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Rafferty Capital Markets raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Macquarie raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.21.

In other news, EVP Alan M. Cohen sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.82, for a total value of $1,111,340.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,859,956.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sarah G. Smith sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $46,100.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,121.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Company’s Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, which include advisory assignments with respect to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs and risk management.

