AutoZone Inc. (AZO) Position Cut by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in AutoZone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,083,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.7% in the second quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3,280.0% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,221,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 114,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,225,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) traded down 1.05% on Wednesday, reaching $795.13. The company had a trading volume of 114,765 shares. AutoZone Inc. has a 52-week low of $681.01 and a 52-week high of $819.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $782.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $772.45.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.05. The company earned $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 69.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone Inc. will post $45.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/autozone-inc-azo-position-cut-by-westpac-banking-corp/1134842.html.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $870.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. RBC Capital Markets increased their target price on AutoZone from $855.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $864.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $870.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $868.90.

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.04, for a total transaction of $25,377,280.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,754,302.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.75, for a total transaction of $4,529,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of August 27, 2016, the Company operated through 5,814 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.