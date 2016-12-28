AT&T Inc. (T) Position Cut by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 66.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,586 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.8% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 170.8% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in AT&T by 38.1% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Concannon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 40.3% in the third quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) traded down 0.30% on Wednesday, hitting $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,026,941 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $261.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.36. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 81.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.95.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 27,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.91 per share, with a total value of $1,001,331.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company offers communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. It operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Business Solutions segment includes various categories, including wireless service, fixed strategic services, legacy voice and data services, other services and wireless equipment.

