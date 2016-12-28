Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC restated their overweight rating on shares of Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co. reiterated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) opened at 97.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average is $81.13. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $98.90.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $290.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.33 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/arista-networks-inc-anet-receives-overweight-rating-from-barclays-plc/1134551.html.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $1,016,381.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Stephen Smith sold 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $920,098.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,682.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $73,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 60.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,552,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,300,000 after buying an additional 960,594 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 261.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,060,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after buying an additional 767,197 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 11.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,858,000 after buying an additional 700,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 121.2% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 746,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,516,000 after buying an additional 409,112 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and next-generation data centers for enterprises. The Company’s cloud networking solutions consist of its Extensible Operating System (EOS), which is a set of network applications and its 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches.

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.