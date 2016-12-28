Argent Capital Management LLC Has $2,186,000 Position in Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT)

Argent Capital Management LLC maintained its position in Hooker Furniture Corp. (NASDAQ:HOFT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,261 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hooker Furniture Corp. were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Hooker Furniture Corp. by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Hooker Furniture Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hooker Furniture Corp. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Hooker Furniture Corp. by 6.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Hooker Furniture Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 159,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furniture Corp. (NASDAQ:HOFT) traded up 5.29% on Wednesday, reaching $36.85. 133,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.72. Hooker Furniture Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76.

Hooker Furniture Corp. (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.67 million. Hooker Furniture Corp. had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hooker Furniture Corp. will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Hooker Furniture Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Hooker Furniture Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

In other news, Director E Larry Ryder sold 3,000 shares of Hooker Furniture Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $102,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,420.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Sweet sold 1,903 shares of Hooker Furniture Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $67,765.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,860.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hooker Furniture Corporation is a home furnishings marketing, design and logistics company offering sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The Company operates through three segments: casegoods furniture, upholstered furniture and all other.

