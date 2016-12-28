Apple Inc. (AAPL) Upgraded at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $121.09 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Brean Capital reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Apple to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 117.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $625.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.02. Apple has a 12-month low of $89.47 and a 12-month high of $118.69.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. The firm earned $46.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post $9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,865,008.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,411.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 43,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $4,927,951.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,207,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 6,771.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,633,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $999,482,000 after buying an additional 22,303,795 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $1,871,586,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Apple by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,337,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,334,048,000 after buying an additional 8,740,447 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 103.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,812,000 after buying an additional 5,595,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 56.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,294,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,462,120,000 after buying an additional 5,543,465 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

