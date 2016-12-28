Apple Inc. (AAPL) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. reissued their outperform rating on shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Global Equities Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura reissued a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Co. raised Apple from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Pacific Crest reissued an overweight rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.71.

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 117.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.02. Apple has a 52 week low of $89.47 and a 52 week high of $118.69. The firm has a market cap of $625.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company earned $46.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post $9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 43,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $5,036,498.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,865,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,411.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 35.1% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 42.9% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 39.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

