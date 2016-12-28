Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (aple) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:aple) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) opened at 19.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.63. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business earned $276.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post $0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Redd Hugh purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $125,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,323 shares in the company, valued at $722,184.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,578.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,001,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,533,029.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 38.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 16.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Ladenburg Thalmann restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector, in the United States. The Company owns hotel properties throughout the United States. The Company owns approximately 180 hotels operating in over 30 states with an aggregate of approximately 22,960 rooms.

