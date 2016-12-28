Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $29,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,309,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,046,000 after buying an additional 24,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,812,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000,000 after buying an additional 25,971 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 258.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,166,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,153,000 after buying an additional 841,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 811,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,635,000 after buying an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 692,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,081,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) traded down 0.09% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 54,678 shares. Apogee Enterprises Inc. has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $54.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm earned $274.07 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises Inc. will post $2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APOG shares. DA Davidson set a $56.00 target price on Apogee Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc is engaged in the design and development of glass solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. The Company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, Architectural Framing Systems and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated glass used in customized window and wall systems.

