Apache Corp. (APA) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA) by 126.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 125,111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apache Corp. were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Apache Corp. by 380.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 54,861 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apache Corp. by 11.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 59,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Apache Corp. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 27,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Apache Corp. by 1.1% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 49,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Apache Corp. during the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA) traded down 2.64% on Wednesday, reaching $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425,048 shares. The company’s market cap is $24.51 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.33. Apache Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Apache Corp. had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 166.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apache Corp. will post ($0.96) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Apache Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APA. Wells Fargo & Co. cut Apache Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Howard Weil cut Apache Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apache Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Apache Corp. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on Apache Corp. in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

In other Apache Corp. news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $122,909.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. House sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $507,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $130,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apache Corp.

Apache Corporation (Apache) is an independent energy company. Both domestically and internationally, the Company explores for, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company has exploration and production interests in four countries: the United States, Canada, Egypt, and the United Kingdom (North Sea).

