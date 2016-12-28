AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

“We remain confident in our above-consensus F2Q17 adjusted EPS estimate. We are modeling revenues of $91.1M, in line with FactSet consensus of $91.1M, but we have a slightly higher margin outlook than the Street, which we believe should support our adjusted EPS estimate of $0.17, slightly above consensus of $0.16.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ANGO. KeyCorp set a $18.00 target price on AngioDynamics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) opened at 16.85 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16. The firm’s market cap is $619.05 million.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business earned $88.10 million during the quarter. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth about $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 99.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth about $193,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures and sells a range of medical, surgical and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and for use in oncology and surgical settings. The Company’s devices are used in minimally invasive, image-guided procedures.

