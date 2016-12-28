Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ: BDSI) recently:

12/14/2016 – BioDelivery Sciences International was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at FBR & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2016 – BioDelivery Sciences International was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2016 – BioDelivery Sciences International was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at FBR & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2016 – BioDelivery Sciences International was given a new $3.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/4/2016 – BioDelivery Sciences International was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2016 – BioDelivery Sciences International was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2016 – BioDelivery Sciences International was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) opened at 1.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The firm’s market cap is $94.71 million. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.99.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 93.61% and a negative return on equity of 309.49%. The business earned $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. BioDelivery Sciences International’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. will post ($1.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes, either on its own or in partnerships with third parties, applications of approved therapeutics to address unmet medical needs using drug delivery technologies. The Company develops pharmaceutical products aimed principally in the areas of pain management and addiction.

