Amphenol Corp. (APH) Position Lowered by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its position in Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Amphenol Corp. were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol Corp. by 103.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Corp. by 95.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol Corp. by 30.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Corp. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Corp. during the second quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) traded down 1.13% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.57. 546,492 shares of the stock were exchanged. Amphenol Corp. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $69.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.02.

Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business earned $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Amphenol Corp. had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 12.98%. Amphenol Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Corp. will post $2.70 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded shares of Amphenol Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Amphenol Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol Corp. from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 68,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $4,546,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,181,832.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $19,502,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,163,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corp. Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (Amphenol) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and specialty cable. The Company operates through two segments: Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions.

