Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Major Shareholder Buys $854,645.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 189,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $854,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 85,275 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $410,172.75.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) opened at 4.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $700.24 million. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business earned $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. will post ($1.41) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 565,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,750,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 709,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 649,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 107,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 36.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate, migalastat HCl (Galafold), is an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which is a type of lysosomal storage disorder (LSD).

