American International Group Inc. Has $12,262,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,774,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 173,240 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 639.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 16,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $127,000. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) traded down 4.14% on Wednesday, hitting $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 59,843,368 shares. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04. The stock’s market cap is $10.72 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company earned $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.48 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

In other news, SVP James Robert Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $226,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 400,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,787.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 665,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $4,398,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,687,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,765,300.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as a standalone central processing unit (CPU) or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, and discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) for the consumer, commercial and professional graphics markets, and server and embedded CPUs, GPUs and APUs, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

