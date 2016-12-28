American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Kroger Co. (KR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Kroger by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 8,571,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,412,000 after buying an additional 403,790 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 741,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,295,000 after buying an additional 68,144 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its position in Kroger by 196.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 287,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after buying an additional 190,292 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL raised its position in Kroger by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL now owns 471,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Kroger by 84.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 410,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 188,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) traded down 1.692% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.575. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,212,520 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16. Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $28.71 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.615 and a beta of 0.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Kroger had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $26.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kroger Co. will post $2.11 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Kroger Co. (KR)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/american-international-group-inc-decreases-stake-in-kroger-co-kr/1134804.html.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a $39.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.26.

In other news, VP Oflen Mary Elizabeth Van sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $464,651.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co (Kroger) operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores across the United States. The Company also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. It operates through retail operations segment. The Company operates, either directly or through its subsidiaries, approximately 2,778 retail food stores under a range of local banner names, approximately 1,387 of which have fuel centers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.