American Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 109,901 Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB)

American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,584,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 5.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 715,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after buying an additional 34,986 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 77.6% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 271,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after buying an additional 118,787 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 2.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the period.

Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) traded down 3.12% on Wednesday, hitting $51.30. 191,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.71. Proto Labs Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $82.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm earned $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 15.14%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc. will post $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc is an online and technology-enabled manufacturer of on-demand three-dimensional (3D)-printed, computer numerical control (CNC) machined and injection-molded custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It utilizes injection molding, CNC machining and 3D printing to manufacture custom parts for its customers.

