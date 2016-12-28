American Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR)

American Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical Corp. (NYSE:KWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp. by 99.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp. (NYSE:KWR) traded down 1.44% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.44. 38,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.15. Quaker Chemical Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.20 and a 12 month high of $139.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.72 and a 200-day moving average of $105.32.

Quaker Chemical Corp. (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm earned $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.83 million. Quaker Chemical Corp. had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp. will post $4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $345.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1,380.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1,074.43%. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Quaker Chemical Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

About Quaker Chemical Corp.

Quaker Chemical Corporation is engaged in providing process fluids, chemical specialties and technical expertise to a range of industries, including steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans and others. The Company operates through four segments: North America, the Europe; Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia/Pacific, and South America.

