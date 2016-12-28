America First Multifamily Investors LP (ATAX) Declares Special Dividend of $0.13

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, January 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.
Shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) traded down 3.17% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. 278,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.00.
America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 50.35%. On average, analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Chad L. Daffer purchased 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,463.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,705 shares in the company, valued at $911,836.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 410,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 40,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 13.9% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. is engaged in acquiring, holding, selling and dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds, which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing (collectively Residential Properties) and commercial properties.
