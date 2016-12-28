Alphabet’s (GOOG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a report issued on Friday morning. Jefferies Group currently has a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $925.00 price target (up from $900.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $985.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $938.54.

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 791.55 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $663.06 and a 12-month high of $816.68. The company has a market capitalization of $545.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $774.31 and a 200-day moving average of $761.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.62 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post $34.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 44 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.40, for a total value of $34,293.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,686.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Page sold 33,340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.21, for a total value of $26,612,321.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,133,875 shares in the company, valued at $16,071,060,363.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 22.8% in the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $927,982,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Alphabet by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 183,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,980,000 after buying an additional 16,342 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 7.2% in the second quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaward Management Limited Partnership raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership now owns 75,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,140,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

