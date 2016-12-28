Almost Family Inc. (AFAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Almost Family Inc. (NASDAQ:AFAM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Almost Family from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Almost Family in a report on Friday, October 21st. RBC Capital Markets upgraded shares of Almost Family from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Almost Family from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Almost Family from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFAM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Almost Family by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,556,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Almost Family by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after buying an additional 59,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Almost Family by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 615,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after buying an additional 61,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Almost Family by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after buying an additional 55,445 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Almost Family by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.
Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) traded down 1.35% on Wednesday, reaching $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,652 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06. Almost Family has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $45.45.
Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. Almost Family had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Almost Family’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Almost Family will post $2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Almost Family Company Profile
Almost Family, Inc, along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of home health services. The Company has two divisions, which include Home Health Care and Healthcare Innovations. The Home Health Care division consists of two segments: Visiting Nurse Services (VN or Visiting Nurse) and Personal Care Services (PC or Personal Care).
Receive News & Ratings for Almost Family Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almost Family Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.