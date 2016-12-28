Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) Stake Reduced by BlackRock Advisors LLC

BlackRock Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT) by 30.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy Corp. were worth $13,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp. by 76.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 280,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after buying an additional 121,566 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp. by 100.0% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 30,850 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp. by 20.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp. by 150.7% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 405,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,000 after buying an additional 243,954 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT) traded down 1.05% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.60. 400,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19. Alliant Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $40.99.

Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Alliant Energy Corp. had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company earned $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corp. will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/alliant-energy-corp-lnt-stake-reduced-by-blackrock-advisors-llc/1134782.html.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy Corp. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

In related news, Director Deborah B. Dunie purchased 1,350 shares of Alliant Energy Corp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alliant Energy Corp.

Alliant Energy Corporation (Alliant Energy) is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company. The Company provides regulated electric and natural gas services in Iowa and Wisconsin. The Company’s business segments are Utility and Non-regulated, Parent and Other. The Utility segment includes the operations of Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.