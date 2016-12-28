Alimentation Couche Tard Inc (ATD.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a C$80.00 price target on Alimentation Couche Tard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$87.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche Tard in a research report on Monday, November 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche Tard from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche Tard in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Dundee Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche Tard in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Alimentation Couche Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the convenience store industry. It focuses on the sale of goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel and other products through stores and franchise operations. It operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under several banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Mac’s, Kangaroo Express, Statoil, Ingo, Topaz and Re.Store.

