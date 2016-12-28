Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) Insider Sells $95,690.00 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider David Hutz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $95,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,711.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Hutz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, David Hutz sold 3,500 shares of Alarm.com Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $104,475.00.

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) opened at 27.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 124.36 and a beta of 1.76. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97.

Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Alarm.com Holdings had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings Inc. will post $0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings during the second quarter worth $165,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings during the second quarter worth $7,474,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings during the second quarter worth $2,648,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alarm.com Holdings by 114.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 36,074 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Alarm.com Holdings by 25.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Maxim Group began coverage on Alarm.com Holdings in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Alarm.com Holdings in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

About Alarm.com Holdings

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc is a platform solution for the connected home. The Company, through its cloud-based services, makes connected home technology accessible to millions of home and business owners. The Company operates through two segments: Alarm.com and Other. The Company’s Alarm.com segment represents its cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

