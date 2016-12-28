Aetna (AET) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aetna (NYSE: AET) recently:

12/27/2016 – Aetna was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $131.19 price target on the stock.

12/23/2016 – Aetna had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They wrote, “Extending the merger agreement to 2/15/17 (from 12/31/16) gives the AET/HUM merger more cushion, and pushes the decision into the next.””

12/16/2016 – Aetna had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2016 – Aetna was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $131.19 price target on the stock.

11/22/2016 – Aetna was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aetna’s earnings of $2.07 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.02 and grew 9% year over year. The upside was primarily driven by higher fees and other revenues in the Health Care segment as well as lower general and administrative expenses. Aetna expects long-term growth from its Government business. Cost-reduction initiatives will also add to earnings. A strong balance sheet is another positive. Nevertheless, the company has been sued by the DoJ over the Humana acquisition. The deal, which would have enhanced Aetna’s market power, now remains shrouded in uncertainty. Aetna has also been incurring losses in its public exchange business and has been exiting exchanges to avoid losses from this business. Moreover, its membership growth remains under pressure. Increasing medical benefit ratios and cessation of share buyback are also likely to hurt margins.”

11/14/2016 – Aetna was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2016 – Aetna was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

11/7/2016 – Aetna had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock.

Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) traded down 0.31% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,849 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.50. Aetna Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm earned $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aetna Inc. will post $8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.49%.

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment’s products and services consist of medical, pharmacy benefit management services, dental, behavioral health and vision plans offered on both an insured basis and an employer-funded, or administrative services contact, basis and emerging businesses products and services, such as accountable care solutions (ACS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.