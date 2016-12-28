Advisor Group Inc. Has $6,319,000 Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic PLC were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 35.2% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Medtronic PLC by 70.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic PLC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic PLC during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic PLC by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) traded up 0.06% on Wednesday, hitting $71.81. 5,527,965 shares of the stock traded hands. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $89.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Medtronic PLC had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post $4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Medtronic PLC’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Medtronic PLC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.55 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.19.

In other Medtronic PLC news, Director James T. Lenehan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.27 per share, for a total transaction of $146,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pozen bought 13,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,048.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic PLC

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

