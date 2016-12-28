Advisor Consultant Network Inc. Invests $16,677,000 in General Electric Co. (GE)

Advisor Consultant Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 563,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,677,000. General Electric accounts for about 2.4% of Advisor Consultant Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 10,649,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,245,000 after buying an additional 253,960 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 318,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 20,893 shares in the last quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,090,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,344,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 3.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,689,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,376,000 after buying an additional 284,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in General Electric by 5.1% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 697,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after buying an additional 33,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) traded down 0.298% on Wednesday, reaching $31.805. The company had a trading volume of 9,662,014 shares. General Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $281.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.347 and a beta of 1.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric Co. will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/advisor-consultant-network-inc-invests-16677000-in-general-electric-co-ge/1134768.html.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Vetr raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.83 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays PLC set a $32.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price objective on General Electric from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.28.

In other General Electric news, Chairman Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.24 per share, with a total value of $1,462,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,248,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,751,637.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Electric

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.