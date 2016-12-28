Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) SVP Sells $225,328.14 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 18,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $225,328.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 732,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,509.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) traded down 4.31% on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,254,459 shares. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The stock’s market capitalization is $10.71 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm earned $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/advanced-micro-devices-inc-amd-svp-sells-225328-14-in-stock/1135046.html.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Courier Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $972,000. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $1,283,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $7,905,000. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as a standalone central processing unit (CPU) or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, and discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) for the consumer, commercial and professional graphics markets, and server and embedded CPUs, GPUs and APUs, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.