Advanced Accelerator Applications SA (AAAP) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications SA (NASDAQ:AAAP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Accelerator Applications SA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co. began coverage on Advanced Accelerator Applications SA in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications SA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications SA in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Accelerator Applications SA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications SA (NASDAQ:AAAP) opened at 26.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.00. Advanced Accelerator Applications SA has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $39.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications SA by 188.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,244,000 after buying an additional 947,069 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications SA during the third quarter worth about $39,194,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications SA during the third quarter worth about $27,095,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications SA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,414,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications SA during the third quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Accelerator Applications SA

Advanced Accelerator Applications SA is a radiopharmaceutical company. The Company develops, produces and commercializes molecular nuclear medicine (MNM), diagnostic and therapeutic products. MNM uses trace amounts of radioactive compounds to create functional images of organs and lesions and to treat diseases, such as cancer.

