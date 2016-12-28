Actuant Corp. (ATU) Expected to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Actuant Corp. (NYSE:ATU) – Analysts at Gabelli upped their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Actuant Corp. in a report released on Thursday. Gabelli analyst J. Bergner now expects that the firm will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10.

Actuant Corp. (NYSE:ATU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm earned $266 million during the quarter. Actuant Corp. had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co. lowered Actuant Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays PLC lowered Actuant Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actuant Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Actuant Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Actuant Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Actuant Corp. (NYSE:ATU) traded down 2.23% during trading on Monday, reaching $26.35. 249,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. Actuant Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The company’s market capitalization is $1.55 billion.

In related news, CEO Randal W. Baker purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $334,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,584.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randal W. Baker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $225,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,928.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its stake in shares of Actuant Corp. by 38.1% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 840,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,014,000 after buying an additional 231,906 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actuant Corp. during the second quarter worth $224,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Actuant Corp. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Actuant Corp. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter.

About Actuant Corp.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

