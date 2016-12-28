Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Short Interest Update

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,262,405 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 25,401,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,526,993 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $792,218.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,582.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 17.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 21.7% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 24.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) opened at 36.53 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.76.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company earned $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post $2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Benchmark Co. raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $49.79 to $50.87 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of online, personal computer (PC), video game console, handheld, mobile and tablet games. The Company operates through Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision) and its subsidiaries, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard) and its subsidiaries, and Other segments.

