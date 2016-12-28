Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) Stake Increased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Abiomed during the second quarter worth $940,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Abiomed during the second quarter worth $438,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 68.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Abiomed by 9.1% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the second quarter worth $423,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) traded down 0.84% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,008 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.42. Abiomed Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $132.95.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business earned $103 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.16 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abiomed Inc. will post $1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

In related news, Director Eric A. Md Rose sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $886,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,709.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart.

