A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) Stake Raised by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in A.O. Smith Corp. (NYSE:AOS) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in A.O. Smith Corp. were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOS. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new stake in A.O. Smith Corp. during the second quarter worth $106,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in A.O. Smith Corp. during the second quarter worth $150,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in A.O. Smith Corp. during the second quarter worth $150,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in A.O. Smith Corp. during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A.O. Smith Corp. during the third quarter worth $205,000. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A.O. Smith Corp. (NYSE:AOS) traded down 1.35% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,853 shares. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94. A.O. Smith Corp. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $51.49.

A.O. Smith Corp. (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm earned $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.20 million. A.O. Smith Corp. had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that A.O. Smith Corp. will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut A.O. Smith Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of A.O. Smith Corp. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered their price objective on A.O. Smith Corp. from $55.50 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other A.O. Smith Corp. news, SVP Charles T. Lauber sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $119,000.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Petrarca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A.O. Smith Corp. Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation operates its business through two segments, which include North America and Rest of World. The Company’s Rest of World segment primarily comprises China, Europe and India. The Rest of World segment supplies water heaters to the residential market in China with a range of product offering, including electric, gas, gas tankless, heat pump and solar units, as well as combi boilers.

