81,690 Shares in On Assignment, Inc. (ASGN) Acquired by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of On Assignment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASGN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 81,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of On Assignment during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of On Assignment by 751.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of On Assignment by 40.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of On Assignment by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of On Assignment by 9.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of On Assignment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASGN) traded down 0.92% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 223,155 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 25.65. On Assignment, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $45.83.

On Assignment (NASDAQ:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business earned $629.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.53 million. On Assignment’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that On Assignment, Inc. will post $2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered On Assignment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank AG set a $44.00 price target on On Assignment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Avondale Partners lowered On Assignment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of On Assignment in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

In other On Assignment news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $805,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,939. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey E. Veatch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $4,503,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 847,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,157,971.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

On Assignment Company Profile

On Assignment, Inc is a provider of professionals in the technology, life sciences and creative sectors. The Company matches people into positions for contract, contract-to-hire and direct hire assignments. Its operating segments include the Apex Segment and the Oxford Segment. The Apex Segment provides a spectrum of technical and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients across the United States.

