5,500 Shares in Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) Acquired by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Graham Holdings Co. (NYSE:GHC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Graham Holdings by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 318,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in Graham Holdings by 48.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 152,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,522,000 after buying an additional 49,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Graham Holdings by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 147,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,139,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Graham Holdings by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,729,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Graham Holdings by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 126,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,058,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Graham Holdings Co. (NYSE:GHC) traded down 0.30% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $522.90. 26,565 shares of the stock were exchanged. Graham Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $425.14 and a 12 month high of $547.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $501.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.87.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Graham Holdings Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, formerly The Washington Post Company, is a diversified education and media company whose principal operations include educational services, television broadcasting, cable television systems, and online, print and local TV news. The Company owns Kaplan, a provider of educational services to individuals, schools and businesses, serving over one million students annually with operations in more than 30 countries.

