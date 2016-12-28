18,576 Shares in Sovran Self Storage Inc. (LSI) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sovran Self Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LSI. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Sovran Self Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Sovran Self Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. MSI Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sovran Self Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sovran Self Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sovran Self Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sovran Self Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI) traded down 0.07% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.33. 453,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average of $90.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.59. Sovran Self Storage Inc. has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $118.18.

Sovran Self Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.20. Sovran Self Storage had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sovran Self Storage Inc. will post $2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/18576-shares-in-sovran-self-storage-inc-lsi-acquired-by-sg-americas-securities-llc/1135099.html.

Several research firms recently commented on LSI. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Sovran Self Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sovran Self Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sovran Self Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sovran Self Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, FBR & Co dropped their price target on shares of Sovran Self Storage from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

In other Sovran Self Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.51 per share, with a total value of $40,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,075.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. purchased 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $216,694.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,582.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sovran Self Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc, formerly Sovran Self Storage, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns and operates self-storage facilities across the United States. As of June 30, 2016, the Company had an ownership interest in and/or managed 563 self-storage properties in 26 states under the name Uncle Bob’s Self Storage.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sovran Self Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sovran Self Storage Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovran Self Storage Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.