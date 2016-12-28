146,900 Shares in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 146,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 114.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 535.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.4% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) traded down 1.94% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.73. 12,503,559 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $46.28 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. Kinder Morgan Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $23.36.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Kinder Morgan had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc. will post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/146900-shares-in-kinder-morgan-inc-kmi-acquired-by-korea-investment-corp/1134968.html.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James Financial Inc. restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

In related news, Director Fayez Sarofim acquired 700,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $14,987,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,142,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,938,505.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc (KMI) is an energy infrastructure company in North America. The Company segments include Natural Gas Pipelines, carbon dioxide (CO2), Terminals, Products Pipelines, Kinder Morgan Canada and Other. The Company’s Natural Gas Pipelines segment includes interstate and intrastate pipelines and its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.