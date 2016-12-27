Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

ZYNE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.69.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) opened at 15.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The stock’s market capitalization is $155.66 million.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.02. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,681.48% and a negative return on equity of 63.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.61) EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James E. Fickenscher acquired 7,000 shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $214,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $297,000. Alpine Partners VI LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 176,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. The Company is evaluating approximately two product candidates, ZYN002 and ZYN001, in over five indications. The Company intends to study ZYN002 in patients with refractory epilepsy, osteoarthritis and Fragile X syndrome.

