Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 27th

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) opened at 102.32 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings has a 1-year low of $88.27 and a 1-year high of $133.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.25 and its 200 day moving average is $119.25.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company earned $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings will post $7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

In other Zimmer Biomet Holdings news, insider David A. Jr. Nolan sold 5,050 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $510,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 22.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 436,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,764,000 after buying an additional 80,880 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 42.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 381,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,645,000 after buying an additional 113,193 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 18.4% in the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Holdings Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 17.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 27th” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/zimmer-biomet-holdings-inc-zbh-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-24-on-january-27th/1133797.html.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, formerly Zimmer Holdings, Inc, is engaged designing, manufacturing and marketing orthopaedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; spine, bone healing, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.