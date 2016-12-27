Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 27th

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.
Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) opened at 102.32 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings has a 1-year low of $88.27 and a 1-year high of $133.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.25 and its 200 day moving average is $119.25.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company earned $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings will post $7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.
In other Zimmer Biomet Holdings news, insider David A. Jr. Nolan sold 5,050 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $510,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 22.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 436,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,764,000 after buying an additional 80,880 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 42.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 381,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,645,000 after buying an additional 113,193 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 18.4% in the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Holdings Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 17.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Company Profile
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, formerly Zimmer Holdings, Inc, is engaged designing, manufacturing and marketing orthopaedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; spine, bone healing, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.
Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.