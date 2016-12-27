Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research note published on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

ZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America Corp. reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) opened at 37.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.17. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The stock’s market cap is $6.72 billion.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business earned $224.60 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post ($0.53) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 67.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

