Zacks: Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) Given $36.75 Average Target Price by Analysts

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.20 (Buy) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $36.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lamb Weston Holdings an industry rank of 153 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America Corp. began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) traded up 0.98% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,300 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02. Lamb Weston Holdings has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $37.32.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th.

