Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) to “Hold”

Sensient Technologies Corp. (NYSE:SXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global supplier of colors, flavors and fragrances. Using sophisticated technologies at facilities around the world, the Company develops unique formulations and ingredients that bring life to its customers’ products. Sensient manufactures a full range of ink-jet inks, cosmetic and pharmaceutical additives, as well as colors and flavors for many of the world’s best-known brands. (Press Release) “

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies Corp. in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Sensient Technologies Corp. (NYSE:SXT) opened at 78.97 on Tuesday. Sensient Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $83.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average is $74.17.

Sensient Technologies Corp. (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies Corp. had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Corp. will post $3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Sensient Technologies Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In other news, Director Fergus M. Clydesdale sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $148,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp. by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp. by 11.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp. by 634.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp. by 4,006.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerstein Fisher acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies Corp. during the second quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies Corp.

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. The Company uses technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals.

