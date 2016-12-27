Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) to “Hold”

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Year to date, Dolby’s shares have fared much better than the Zacks categorized Audio/Video Home Products industry average. Encouragingly, the company has an excellent earnings surprise history, beating estimates thrice in the trailing four quarters. However, of late, the company’s profits have been pressured due to lackluster top-line performance, rise in the cost of revenues and higher operating expenses. Also, heavy dependence on OEMs and a handful of major customers make the company vulnerable to unanticipated losses. However, we believe that the company’s efforts to strengthen its leadership position in audio solutions will be conducive to its future growth. Decent market traction of offerings under three of its new businesses, namely – Dolby Voice, Dolby Vision and Dolby Cinema – are likely to accelerate growth going forward.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLB. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) traded up 0.04% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.95. 106,315 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $55.02.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm earned $233 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.45 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Yeaman sold 22,102 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 15,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $702,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 22.6% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 60,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $19,638,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 247.5% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 219,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 156,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $13,085,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio, imaging and communication technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, home, work and on mobile devices. The Company offers digital signal processing and compression technologies. Its technologies enable the development of the audio technologies for the cinema, home entertainment, mobile and gaming experiences.

