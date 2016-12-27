Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Canon Inc. (CAJ) to “Hold”

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CLSA raised Canon from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America Corp. lowered Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) traded down 1.24% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,777 shares. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.57. Canon has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canon during the second quarter worth $109,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Canon by 10.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canon during the second quarter worth $215,000. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Canon by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canon during the third quarter worth $247,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc (Canon) is a manufacturer of office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser printers, inkjet printers, cameras and lithography equipment. Canon sells its products principally under the Canon brand name and through sales subsidiaries. Each of these subsidiaries is responsible for marketing and distribution to retail dealers in an assigned territory.

