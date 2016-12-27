Zacks Investment Research Lowers John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) to Hold

John Bean Technologies Corp. (NYSE:JBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION is a leading global solutions provider to the food processing and air transportation industries. The Company designs, manufactures, tests and services technologically sophisticated systems and products for regional and multi-national industrial food processing customers through its JBT FoodTech segment and for domestic and international air transportation customers through its JBT AeroTech segments. “

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of John Bean Technologies Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp. (NYSE:JBT) traded up 1.24% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.90. 89,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. John Bean Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $93.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average of $72.57.

John Bean Technologies Corp. (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies Corp. had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company earned $349.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp. will post $2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. John Bean Technologies Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

In other John Bean Technologies Corp. news, VP Mark K. Montague sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $389,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark K. Montague sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $197,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,898.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in John Bean Technologies Corp. by 1.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies Corp. by 9.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies Corp. during the third quarter worth $1,390,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies Corp. during the third quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies Corp. during the third quarter worth $364,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Corp. Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a technology solutions provider to the segments of the food processing and air transportation industries. The Company designs, manufactures, tests and services technological systems and products. It operates through two segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures services and food processing systems used for fruit juice production, frozen food production, in-container food production and convenience food preparation, among others by the food industry.

