Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY) to Sell

Wolters Kluwer (NASDAQ:WTKWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (NASDAQ:WTKWY) opened at 35.945 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.438. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer nv is an information services and solutions provider for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. The Company maintains operations across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The Company’s four operating divisions include Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance, and Legal & Regulatory.

