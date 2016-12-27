Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. (FMBH) to Sell

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) opened at 34.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of -0.14. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In related news, Director William S. Rowland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Rowland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,873.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $773,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $1,240,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 460.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. (First Mid Bank). It provides data processing services to affiliates through its subsidiary, Mid-Illinois Data Services, Inc It offers insurance products and services to customers through its subsidiary, The Checkley Agency, Inc, doing business as, First Mid Insurance Group (First Mid Insurance).

